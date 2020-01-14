Report: Aston Villa eyeing surprise deal for giant World Cup winner

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

According to The Mirror, Aston Villa are interested in snapping up midfielder Steven Nzonzi after his time in Turkey turned sour.

It's claimed that Galatasaray midfielder Nzonzi has been suspended for a training ground bust-up, meaning he may well return to parent club Roma.

Another move is likely to materialise if Nzonzi is sent back to Italy, and Villa are now thought to be interested in signing the 31-year-old.

Nzonzi is thought to be interested in a return to English football, having left Stoke City for Sevilla back in the summer of 2015.

Formerly of Blackburn Rovers, Nzonzi has picked up 14 caps for France, and even won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, coming on as a substitute in the final.

A towering 6ft 5in anchor man, Nzonzi would bring a powerful force to the Villa midfield, whilst he is also smart at reading the play and breaking up attacks in front of the back four.

Still, it's surprising to see Villa linked with another holding midfield player, given that Dean Smith already has Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz in his ranks.

Danny Drinkwater came in on loan last week too, and unless there are real plans for Luiz to step up in John McGinn's absence, landing a defensive midfielder would be something of a surprise for Villa, even if Nzonzi's experience would be valuable.