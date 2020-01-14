Report: Arteta wants £47.5m Manchester City player at Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Manchester City defender John Stones.

According to The Sun, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Manchester City defender John Stones to North London.

It's claimed that Stones would be keen to discuss a move, even if only on loan as he wants guaranteed playing time ahead of EURO 2020.

Arteta and Stones share an agency, which could help matters, whilst the Arsenal boss of course knows Stones well from his time as Manchester City assistant.

Arsenal need to improve their centre back options, and Stones could be an option despite still having two-and-a-half years left on his deal.

Arteta would no doubt love the England international to make the move to Arsenal, as he's well-drilled in Pep Guardiola's style of play, and would be great at bringing the ball out from the back.

Yet it's hard to see City agreeing to a loan exit for their £47.5million defender at this stage, as they're only just about to get Aymeric Laporte back from injury.

They were left woefully short when the Frenchman went down in August, and they would risk enduring the same again if they let Stones see out the season with the Gunners.

A summer deal for cash seems more likely, and having failed to really kick on in four years at City, Stones may well have to think about leaving the Etihad Stadium this year.