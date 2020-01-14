Report: £27m Villa target now available on loan, deal could suit Smith's side

Aston Villa are believed to be keen to bring in Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace, as they search for a striker.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are willing to loan out Aston Villa target Christian Benteke.

Villa are on the look out for a new striker, with Palace now making the decision that a loan could be good for Benteke.

The £27 million Belgian (BBC Sport) has struggled badly for goals in recent years, and looks desperately low on confidence.

Palace are hopeful that a temporary spell away from Selhurst Park could help Benteke regain his confidence and get back his top form.

A switch to Villa could, therefore, suit all parties involved if it can be arranged.

Benteke’s best form of his career came during his previous spell at Villa, when he hit 49 goals in 101 appearances.

The powerful forward could also help Villa cover for the loss of Wesley.

Wesley is due to be out for the season, and Villa need a striker who can offer them the same sort of physical presence and goalscoring threat.