Quick links

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: £27m Villa target now available on loan, deal could suit Smith's side

John Verrall
Christian Benteke of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are believed to be keen to bring in Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace, as they search for a striker.

Christian Benteke of Palace and Lewis Dunk of Brighton during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London,...

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are willing to loan out Aston Villa target Christian Benteke.

Villa are on the look out for a new striker, with Palace now making the decision that a loan could be good for Benteke.

The £27 million Belgian (BBC Sport) has struggled badly for goals in recent years, and looks desperately low on confidence.

 

Palace are hopeful that a temporary spell away from Selhurst Park could help Benteke regain his confidence and get back his top form.

A switch to Villa could, therefore, suit all parties involved if it can be arranged.

Benteke’s best form of his career came during his previous spell at Villa, when he hit 49 goals in 101 appearances.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on September 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

The powerful forward could also help Villa cover for the loss of Wesley.

Wesley is due to be out for the season, and Villa need a striker who can offer them the same sort of physical presence and goalscoring threat.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch