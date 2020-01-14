Quick links

Peter Crouch reacts on Twitter to Aston Villa signing Pepe Reina

Aston Villa have signed Pepe Reina.

Aston Villa completed a deal for Pepe Reina last night with the club announcing the move.

Reina joins Villa on loan until the rest of the season from AC Milan.

The Spaniard adds a veteran presence for a team battling against relegation.

 

Even at the age of 37, Reina could have a big impact.

His former Liverpool teammate Peter Crouch has reacted positively to Reina's move.

He backed Reina's character as well as his ability.

Getting in a new face, especially one of Reina's calibre, comes at a good time after Villa suffered a heavy defeat to Manchester City.

They can't afford to feel sorry for themselves after the 6-1 loss and Reina's arrival can give the team a lift.

Villa stopper Tom Heaton has been ruled out until the rest of the season, BBC Sport reported, part of a double blow which saw striker Wesley also injured.

One replacement is now sorted, and Villa's attentions can turn now towards bringing in a new striker.

