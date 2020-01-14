Pepe Reina sends Twitter message to Aston Villa fans + Adrian and Daniel Agger's response

Aston Villa have secured the signature of Premier League veteran Pepe Reina.

Pepe Reina has stated on Twitter that he is pleased to have signed for such a 'historic team' after he made the switch from AC Milan to Aston Villa.

Liverpool goalkeeper, Adrian and ex-Anfield favourite, Daniel Agger, welcomed back to the Spaniard, who will be very keen in helping Aston Villa get out of their current situation.

Over the weekend, Villa suffered a 6-1 defeat to the Premier League champions Manchester City, as Dean Smith's injury-hit squad took a bit of a beating.

The Villa fans will be hoping that someone like Reina can help his new inexperienced teammates, who clearly need that calm head and the individual with some know-how to help them out.

Nonetheless, this was Reina sending a message to the Aston Villa supporters via his personal Twitter account, with Adrian and Agger also sending their responses.

Very happy to sign for a great and historic team New challenge Let’s go @AVFCOfficial! ⚽️ #AVFC https://t.co/kRwnnLRlZF — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) January 13, 2020

All the best mate⚽️ — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) January 13, 2020

Given the season-ending injury to the experienced Tom Heaton, Villa needed to act either by pushing someone to the number one spot from within or signing someone of Reina's calibre.

In time, this could prove to be a pivotal signing for Villa because his calmness in between the sticks might just help his new teammates, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Villa take on Brighton away from home at the weekend and defeat at the Amex Stadium will really put the pressure on Smith and his players.

Three points are needed but perhaps above all us, Villa simply cannot afford to lose because if they do then it could prove to be really damaging.