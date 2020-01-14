Paul Merson shares what's 'weird' about Liverpool in the Champions League

Liverpool will be searching for a historic seventh European crown this season.

Paul Merson has interestingly claimed that despite breaking all sorts of records, it is 'weird' that Liverpool don't get the respect that they deserve in Europe and that they are not made favourites at the start of the season ahead of their rivals.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the bookmakers would make Liverpool and Manchester City 'heads or tails' to win the Champions League despite Jurgen Klopp's side being the current holders and reaching the final the season before last.

The Reds have been utterly dominant under their German manager in recent seasons, and they proved their worth by winning three trophies in 2019, but it could get even better in 2020.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports (13/01/20 at 10:10 pm), Merson thinks that Liverpool deserve more 'respect' in Europe, as he had a little pop at Man City because he cannot understand why they are made favourites to win the Champions League despite not doing much in the competition.

"The weird thing is with all those records [Liverpool have broken this season] when the next season starts, the bookmakers will make both teams heads or tails," Merson told The Debate. "Now, why aren't Liverpool the favourites to win the Champions League?

"They have lost in the final and they have won the final. Man City haven't looked like winning it and they are favourites for the Champions League. And that's where I don't think they get the respect that I think they should get.

"This is the best team in Europe by a distance, at the moment, by a long, long way. But I still don't think that they get the respect [that they deserver]. I really don't."

There's no doubt that Liverpool have been tested more in Europe than in the Premier League this term, but that is understandable given the difficult nature of the competition.

Whilst Liverpool will be very keen to add a seventh European crown to their cabinet, the focus, aim and need from the fans would be to win that Premier League title.

But given that they could possibly secure the Premier League title pretty early given how they are going, it might just allow them time to then put more focus on Europe towards the latter end of the campaign.