Paul Merson says Tottenham have not made progress under Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been in the job for two months.

Paul Merson says he cannot see positive progress for Tottenham under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was appointed by Tottenham at the end of November after Mauricio Pochettino was fired.

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Debate (13/1 10pm) former Arsenal midfielder Merson said he was not sure Spurs are making the progress they want to.

Tottenham sit in eighth place at present, nine points back from fourth placed Chelsea.

Merson said: "I dont think they are (making progress). I think he's trying to make them how Chelsea used to play.

"He will want a lot of changes in that team. This is not his team.

"If they don't get in the top four it's worrying times for Tottenham, in my opinion."

Tottenham have a big evening tonight in the FA Cup, when they are expected to beat Middlesbrough in a third round replay.

Winning silverware is another way for Mourinho's first season to be viewed as a success, in case their mission for the top four is unsuccessful.

Spurs still have a chance in the FA Cup, and the Champions League, although with Harry Kane injured, their prospects could be decided by their activity in the transfer market between now and January 31.