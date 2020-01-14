Patrick Roberts has a big chance against Tottenham: Our view

Tottenham Hotspur face Middlesbrough and Patrick Roberts.

Tottenham Hotspur host Middlesbrough tonight in a FA Cup third round replay.

The game and the big stage is a great chance for Boro loanee Patrick Roberts to seize centre stage.

Roberts has had a difficult 18 months after a previously successful stint on loan at Celtic.

His time in Spain with Girona was underwhelming, and he failed to make an impact on loan at Norwich City in the first half of this season.

Middlesbrough quickly arranged a loan for him and he has made a positive impact so far.

Manager Jonathan Woodgate is very impressed with him.

Woodgate told Teesside Live in his press conference: "Patrick Roberts has been absolutely fantastic, his performance on Saturday was terrific, I love players like that, he’s got a real energy about him.

“Even in training he wants the ball and he can make things happen. I think that’s what we’ve been missing, that link, someone who can create something out of nothing."

The Manchester City owned winger is 22 and needs this loan to be successful.

Making an impact against Tottenham at the London Stadium is a great way for him to get noticed.

Tottenham, who have had problems at full-back this season, will have to be extra cautious of the winger this evening.