Our view: Leeds United should target 20 goals in 26 games striker

Dan Coombs
Andraz Sporar of Slovenia celebrates during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group G qualifying match between Israel and Slovenia at Itztadion Sammy Ofer on March 21, 2019 in Haifa,...
Leeds should look at one of European football's most prolific strikers.

Andraz Sporar of Slovenia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Slovenia and Latvia on November 16, 2019 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Leeds United's search for a new striker is currently on a single track, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting they have made another offer for Che Adams.

Southampton are currently unwilling to let Adams go, despite his struggles in the Premier League this season.

Leeds need to look at alternatives, and one credible option is freescoring Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.

 

Sporar has been shining for Slovakia Bratislava this season where he has 12 goals in 11 league games.

In total this season he has 20 goals in all competition in 26 matches, which have included Europa League matches.

Sporar, 25, was recently linked to Scottish champions Celtic, with the Daily Record reporting Bratislava are looking for just £5 million.

Slovan Bratislava's Slovak forward Andraz Sporar celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group K football match between SC Braga and Slovan Bratislava at the...

Superior option?

Leeds moving for Sporar would enable them to sign a player who is full of confidence, and could make an immediate impact.

Che Adams, while he has played in the Championship before, his confidence is at an all time low.

Leeds cannot wait weeks for him to get up to speed. Sporar would be a gamble, but so is Adams.

The Whites can't put their eggs into one basket, and based solely on this season, Leeds would be choosing a player who has scored 20 goals, over one who has not netted any.

To sign Adams permanently, Leeds would be looking at a lot more than the £5 million Sporar is available for.

Andraz Sporar of Slovan Bratislava and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava at Molineux...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

