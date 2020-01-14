Our view: Leeds United should target 20 goals in 26 games striker

Leeds should look at one of European football's most prolific strikers.

Leeds United's search for a new striker is currently on a single track, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting they have made another offer for Che Adams.

Southampton are currently unwilling to let Adams go, despite his struggles in the Premier League this season.

Leeds need to look at alternatives, and one credible option is freescoring Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.

Sporar has been shining for Slovakia Bratislava this season where he has 12 goals in 11 league games.

In total this season he has 20 goals in all competition in 26 matches, which have included Europa League matches.

Sporar, 25, was recently linked to Scottish champions Celtic, with the Daily Record reporting Bratislava are looking for just £5 million.

Superior option?

Leeds moving for Sporar would enable them to sign a player who is full of confidence, and could make an immediate impact.

Che Adams, while he has played in the Championship before, his confidence is at an all time low.

Leeds cannot wait weeks for him to get up to speed. Sporar would be a gamble, but so is Adams.

The Whites can't put their eggs into one basket, and based solely on this season, Leeds would be choosing a player who has scored 20 goals, over one who has not netted any.

To sign Adams permanently, Leeds would be looking at a lot more than the £5 million Sporar is available for.