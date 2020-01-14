Our view: Arsenal could be the wrong move for £47.5m star

Arsenal have been linked to John Stones.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.

The Sun report Stones is Arsenal's top target as the Gunners look to strengthen in central defence.

A transfer would see Stones link up with former City assistant Mikel Arteta.

This lends the possible move credibility, as does Stones' desire to establish himself ahead of Euro 2020.

Stones has just nine Premier League starts this season, with injury costing him time.

He has played just 49 minutes of City's Champions League campaign to date.

A move to Arsenal will see Stones take on a more prominent role. It is also a big risk.

Spotlight and scrutiny

Stones cost City £47.5 million from Everton back in 2016.

His performances were instantly scrutinised and his errors were highlighted by pundits.

This would get worse at Arsenal. The Gunners have one of the largest fanbases in England and Stones will be under more scrutiny and spotlight than he is at City.

Playing alongside David Luiz will not be easy for him either, a lot tougher than starring with Aymeric Laporte, or Vincent Kompany as he has done in the past.

Arteta knows Stones well and could help the England defender be a success, but the defender moving to Arsenal could backfire.

He has not proved that he can live up to the expectation placed upon him, and if City sold him, it would show he has failed.

At Arsenal, in front of an even more impatient fanbase due to a recent lack of success, it will be even tougher.