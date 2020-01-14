Nuno reportedly has concerns about £22m Wolves target, despite his CL displays

Hwang Hee-Chan has shone for Red Bull Salzburg but a move to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers is far from guaranteed.

Nuno Espirito Santo has reservations about Hwang Hee Chan as the £22 million-rated Red Bull Salzburg forward continues to be linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, as reported by Express and Star.

It was always likely to be a testing transfer window for the Austrian champions but even the most pessimistic Salzburg supporter might not have expected to see their thrilling front three torn apart in such brutal fashion.

The prolific Erling Braut Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund shortly after Takumi Minamino was unveiled by Liverpool, and, according to reports, South Korea star Hwang could soon join compatriot Heung Min Son in the Premier League.

With nine goals and 14 assists this season, a livewire forward really caught the eye during the Champions League group-stages with his £22 million price-tag unlikely to put off any potential suitors.

Wolves have expressed an interest, according to The Telegraph, though any deal would likely see Hwang loaned back to Salzburg until the summer.

But with head coach Nuno seemingly unconvinced, a move for Hwang could cause something of a division behind the scenes at Molineux. Nuno is obviously very well respected at Wolves but it is worth mentioning that he is a ‘head coach’ rather than a ‘manager’ who exudes control over every aspect of the football club.

Kevin Thelwell acts as the sporting director with John Marshall working as the head of recruitment.

Why Nuno has reservations about Hwang, who has won five trophies in five years at Salzburg, remains a mystery. Perhaps, burned by Patrick Cutrone's struggles in England, he has doubts whether a young and largely unproven Hwang can adapt to a physical and fast-paced league.