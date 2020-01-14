'Not selected': Mourinho admits Spurs man will not be playing against Middlesbrough tonight

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup later this evening.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to Football London that Toby Alderweireld will not be starting for Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Spurs are set to take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup later, and Mourinho is expected to name a strong line-up for the contest.

Tottenham are determined to take the FA Cup seriously this term, as Mourinho looks to deliver silverware in his first season in charge.

But it seems that the Portuguese boss could still look to rest Alderweireld tonight, as he looks to give the Belgian a rest.

He said: “Even looking to an FA Cup match, the only thing I can tell you, and maybe I’m anticipating a question that comes later is why for example Liverpool could change 10 players for an FA Cup game, I can tell you the only player who is not selected is Alderweireld.

“He is the only one I can give a rest because I have options behind. I can play with Vertonghen, Tanganga, Foyth, Sanchez. So he’s the only player that I can say ‘goodbye, take two days off’. Apart from that we are in our limits and everybody else has to go.”

Alderweireld has been the player who Mourinho has built his defence around since arriving at Spurs, and he has even managed to persuade the Belgian international to pen a new deal.

In Alderweireld’s absence, Japhet Tanganga could be the man given the nod to start again this evening.

Tanganga impressed on his Premier League debut against Liverpool at the weekend, despite Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat, and appears to merit a longer chance in Mourinho’s side’s starting line-up.

Spurs and Boro played out a 1-1 draw at the Riverside in the first-leg of the tie.