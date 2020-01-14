Is Drugs Inc real? Netflix fans express disbelief on Twitter!

This binge-worthy show has attracted both admirers and sceptics.

Audiences are fascinated, but is Drugs, Inc. real?

When it comes to heading out to the cinema, some would argue that you just can't beat a big, bold blockbuster, offering escapism and thrills in spades.

However, sometimes works being sold to us as documentaries are just as hard to believe as a purple titan names Thanos wiping out 50% of the population!

The public's interest in non-fiction films and shows has increased significantly in recent years, and arguably, nobody has taken better advantage of this fact than Netflix. The streaming service has brought audiences so much content recently, whether that's pre-existing or original content.

At the moment, viewers are becoming engrossed in Drugs, Inc. which is a series exploring drug trafficking and production, complete with interviews and accounts from those claiming to be directly involved and knowledgeable.

Audiences express disbelief on Twitter

Some of the things explored on the show are pretty shocking, to say the least.

Drugs, Inc. invites a great deal of intrigue, but inevitably, some audiences are harder to convince. Some have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and questions:

Shows like drugs inc, gangland, & black market are so fake it's entertaining. It's no way. Real members of the underworld would expose themselves on network television — NiteLifeRell (@DaDad___) December 15, 2019

When I watch Drugs Inc on National Geographic I think there is no way these people are real. Some wear full mask but some only cover their mouths. If they were true drug kingpins then the cops have to know who they are by watching these episodes basically telling on themselves — Beast (@Steve_DaG) December 15, 2019

How are shows like dope, drugs inc, and gangland even real? The people they are interviewing are straight up snitching and giving away secrets, how are the dealers ok with ppl filming their drug trade ? Do crime organizations not watch Netflix? — Gaelyn Boof. (@GaelynWill) December 11, 2019

no way one gods green earth drugs inc is real life — Imani (@_MurderSheTweet) December 8, 2019

Watching “Drugs Inc” on Netflix. Is this stuff real? Like, there’s no way these ppl are signing up to incriminate themselves — KD (@__KDior) November 20, 2019

Is Drugs, Inc. real?

Yes, Drugs, Inc. is a work of documentary.

Although some don't believe that interviewees and participants are legitimate, the series is sure to inform us that these are real drug dealers, addicts, users, professionals, experts etc.

Many are unmasked, as many of the people interviewed throughout the series are not disobeying the law. Those that are, on the other hand, remain masked and have their voices distorted when talking about illegal activity, as to remain undetected by authorities and those they operate with.

This is a fairly common technique in documentaries and shouldn't suggest that they're fake. After all, Banksy wasn't discovered after 2010's Exit Through the Gift Shop - not that we're comparing Banksy to the Drugs, Inc. interviewees! But, the technique is exhibited in both works.

Discussing Drugs, Inc.

A fairly popular place to speculate about the show is Reddit.

In one thread titled 'How does Nat. Geo. get active drug dealers to accept interviews in Drugs Inc?' the top reply from Scott Ashe argues and assumes: "...Nat Geo offers complete confidentiality to those who speak for their programs if need be - and drug dealers are one to take advantage of this. As journalists, if it were known that their reporters were privately discussing the details of the lives of the drug dealers they came into contact with and so on, they wouldn't be getting very many interviews - however, drug dealers can take trust in knowing that telling their story and weighing in on their lives acts in the public interest..."

Of course, this can be debated, but that last part is an interesting take.

