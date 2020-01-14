'Mustafi is better': Some Arsenal fans confused after hearing Arteta wants new defender

Arsenal are being linked with Manchester City defender John Stones.

Arsenal aren't expected to splash the cash this month, but they're still being linked with a number of potential signings to bolster Mikel Arteta's side.

A centre back should be the priority, with Arsenal still looking shaky defensively and now missing Calum Chambers, who will miss the rest of the season through injury.

David Luiz hasn't been consistent enough since signing back in August, and new boss Arteta is being linked with a reunion with England international John Stones.

The Sun claim that Arteta wants to bring the Manchester City defender to the Emirates Stadium, having worked with him during his time at City.

Arsenal allegedly want to take Stones on loan, and may hope that they can utilise links with his agency – who also represent Arteta – can help facilitate a deal.

It ultimately seems unlikely that City would loan out the 25-year-old, given that he is now trusted ahead of Nicolas Otamendi in Pep Guardiola's back line.

Aymeric Laporte's return may impact Stones, but with City hoping to make strides in the Champions League, they would be mad to let him go for the second half of the season.

Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to react, believing that Stones wouldn't be an upgrade on what Arteta already has, wondering whether the Spaniard is losing the plot if he thinks Stones and Luiz would make a solid partnership.

Some fans would even rather play much-criticised Shkodran Mustafi, or sign somebody else like Jerome Boateng, seemingly feeling that a deal for Stones wouldn't improve Arsenal right now.

Is stones even an upgrade on mustafi ? — PEPE (@Wengerite1) January 14, 2020

@Arsenal please do not dare sign John Stones he is rubbish I'll rather we keep Mustafi!!!!!! #Arsenal — Lj (@StilliRise_HD) January 14, 2020

Luiz and stones together. Has arteta lost the plot. — Mark McMullen (@biggins861) January 13, 2020

Luis and stones oh god — Rhys Padan (@whywouldidotha5) January 13, 2020

Lol I’d have boateng over stones any day — hr1234 (@henryrouse161) January 13, 2020

Nahhhhh we good — (@MozzeyFlaco) January 13, 2020

We don’t want Calamity Jones — MoeyJr (@WeMoveAFC) January 13, 2020

Mustafi is more experienced and better. Just play him. We were 6th with him last season and now we’re 10th without him. — GOATstafi (Mustafi Fan Account) (@MustafiSZN) January 13, 2020

why we have mustafi !! mustafi is better minimum40% than stones — Goglika Gogadze (@goglikagogadze) January 13, 2020

Please don't. — Arsenal (@20arsenal) January 14, 2020