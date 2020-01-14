Quick links

'Mustafi is better': Some Arsenal fans confused after hearing Arteta wants new defender

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are being linked with Manchester City defender John Stones.

John Stones of Manchester City looks dejected following Manchester United's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on...

Arsenal aren't expected to splash the cash this month, but they're still being linked with a number of potential signings to bolster Mikel Arteta's side.

A centre back should be the priority, with Arsenal still looking shaky defensively and now missing Calum Chambers, who will miss the rest of the season through injury.

David Luiz hasn't been consistent enough since signing back in August, and new boss Arteta is being linked with a reunion with England international John Stones.

 

The Sun claim that Arteta wants to bring the Manchester City defender to the Emirates Stadium, having worked with him during his time at City.

Arsenal allegedly want to take Stones on loan, and may hope that they can utilise links with his agency – who also represent Arteta – can help facilitate a deal.

It ultimately seems unlikely that City would loan out the 25-year-old, given that he is now trusted ahead of Nicolas Otamendi in Pep Guardiola's back line.

John Stones of Manchester City looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Aymeric Laporte's return may impact Stones, but with City hoping to make strides in the Champions League, they would be mad to let him go for the second half of the season.

Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to react, believing that Stones wouldn't be an upgrade on what Arteta already has, wondering whether the Spaniard is losing the plot if he thinks Stones and Luiz would make a solid partnership.

Some fans would even rather play much-criticised Shkodran Mustafi, or sign somebody else like Jerome Boateng, seemingly feeling that a deal for Stones wouldn't improve Arsenal right now.

