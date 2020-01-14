Murdoch Mysteries season 13 cast - Claire Goose, Brandon McGibbon, Janaya Stephens

Detective William Murdoch is finally back on our screens and he's brought company.

It's the right time to spotlight the Murdoch Mysteries season 13 cast and all its pleasant surprises!

You just can't beat it...

Based on characters from the Maureen Jennings' Detective Murdoch novels, we've been diving into this exciting world on television since way back in 2008.

Yannick Bisson has continued to impress audiences consistently across a whopping twelve seasons as the titular protagonist. However, we're delighted to celebrate that he's back for thirteenth along with others. Season 13 boasts a satisfying eighteen episodes and UK fans were invited to dive in on Monday, January 13th 2020 over on Alibi.

It's great to have it back, especially considering the terrific cast!

Murdoch Mysteries season 13 cast

Check out cast members of Murdoch Mysteries season 13 below:

- Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch

- Helene Joy as Dr. Julia Ogden

- Thomas Craig as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid

- Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree

- Shanice Banton as Violet Hart

- Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins

- Arwen Humphreys as Margaret Brackenreid

- Clare McConnell as Effie Newsome

- Claire Goose as Dr. Katherine Talbot

- Trish Fagan as Claire Brett Martin

- Brandon McGibbon as Walter McReardy

- Janaya Stephens as Agnes Cummingham

- Linette Doherty as Mrs. Keening

For the full cast, head over to IMDb. In the meantime, let's spotlight some of the season 13 cast...

Spotlighting Claire Goose!

The 44-year-old British actress drops in on Murdoc Mysteries as Dr. Katherine Talbot.

She's no stranger to our screens though!

Claire has starred in such TV shows as Casualty (she played Tina Seabrook), Waking the Dead (DS Amelia 'Mel' Silver), The Bill (Rachel Weston), Mount Pleasant (Kim), The Coroner (Jane Kennedy), Stan Lee's Lucky Man (Rachel Reeve) and Dark Heart (Phoebe Kyriacou).

It's also worth noting that she starred in the 2015 horror film The Rezort (Valerie Wilton).

Claire Goose attends press night after party for "White Teeth" at the Kiln Theatre on November 6, 2018 in London, England.

Murdoch Mysteries cast: Brandon McGibbon

Although not a totally fresh face to Murdoch Mysteries, you may not remember him...

In season 13, we see him play the role of Walter McReardy. However, he once appeared as Mr. Peters way back in season 5!

Brandon has been in a range of TV shows, including The Expanse (Cohen), The Line (Joe) and Reign (Father Ashby). On the other hand, horror movie fans may recognise him from the likes of Saw V (Hank) and 2009's Splice (Gavin Nicoli) starring Adrien Brody.

Janaya Stephens stars

In the role of Agnes Cummingham, we have Janaya Stephens.

Flashpoint fans will know her as Sophie Lane, but she's also been in Designated Survivor (Amy Blakestone), Beautiful People (Ms. Newburg), The Strain (Dr. Amanda Edmondson) and Suits (Loretta).

She was also in the TV series Quantico (Amanda), which is pictured above.

Her film oeuvre includes The Lookout (Alison Pratt) and Strange But True (Pilla). Be sure to check out the range of work mentioned, and of course, we hope you enjoy the new season of Murdoch Mysteries!

