Mourinho hints Spurs player Pochettino claimed was 'so far away' is about to hit top form

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has only made a limited impact at the North London club since signing in the summer.

Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football London that he believes Tottenham Hotspur fans are about to see the best of Giovani Lo Celso soon.

Lo Celso has endured a fairly difficult time at Spurs since signing from Real Betis in the summer, as he has struggled for game time.

The Argentine has started to show his quality in a few recent cameo performances though.

And Mourinho has suggested that Lo Celso is on the verge of fully adjusting to English football, although he is more concerned about fellow summer signing Tanguy Ndombele.

"Giovani comes from completely different football cultures. Played in Spain, Argentina, played in Spain, played in France, now he comes again. You can feel that he is coming,” Mourinho said.

"Ndombele not even coming. Injured and with lots of problems, so you cannot compare what was four years ago in the cycle of four years to what it is now. So we have to work.”

Lo Celso actually missed a huge chance to open his scoring account in the Premier League during Tottenham’s last match.

The playmaker could have helped Spurs earn a point against Liverpool, but missed from close-range, as his side slipped to defeat.

Lo Celso has still managed to impress in recent weeks though, with his ability to find space in the final third catching the eye.

And the news that Mourinho feels he is now close to hitting top form at Spurs, shows just how much progress Lo Celso has made of late.

When Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, the former Spurs boss claimed that Lo Celso was 'so far away' from being ready to take on a starting role.

"He's training well but is still so far away from what we expect from him," Pochettino said to Bleacher Report. "We need to give him time. He was involved [on Saturday] and will maybe have the possibility to help the team in some points, but we won't expect too much from him."

Ndombele, meanwhile, simply needs to stay fit at Spurs - as he looks to make an impact at his new club.

The French international already looks like Tottenham’s best midfield option when he is available, but he has been sidelined all too often since joining.