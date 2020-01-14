Minecraft: An incredible Harry Potter mod with spells and quests will be available soon!

Minecraft players will soon be able to enjoy a fully realised Harry Potter mod with spells and quests for free.

While Warner Bros. continues to maybe or maybe not work on a Harry Potter game that was leaked back in 2018, Minecraft players will soon be able to enjoy a fully realised adaptation of J.K. Rowling's universe made entirely out of blocks. For those who enjoy witchcraft and wizardry but not Mojang's insanely popular IP, you'll still want to experience this mod when it releases as it'll come with an expansive world as well as spells.

What is the Harry Potter mod for Minecraft?

The Minecraft School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry is a Harry Potter mod that will be downloadable for free when it becomes available.

Rather than simply being a tourist exploring the castle grounds, you will instead be able to role-play as a Hogwarts student thanks to the addition of spells, quests and puzzles.

It's an open experience that you'll be able to enjoy on your own or with a bunch of mates, and there'll be plenty of locations from the books and movies for you to visit.

Hogwarts alone would've been impressive, but the mod comes with Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and plenty of other familiar landmarks.

This highly ambitious and incredibly exciting mod is being developed by the Floo Network. They reportedly plan to launch the first public release by the end of January.

Minecraft players will be able to download the experience for free, but you can keep up with development on the Floo Network's Patreon by supporting them with donations.