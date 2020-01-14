Can you tame foxes in Minecraft? Here's how to breed them!

Everything you must know about how to tame and breed foxes in Minecraft.

Where to find foxes in Minecraft

You can find foxes in Minecraft during day and night in the taiga biomes: taiga, giant taiga and snowy taiga.

Know in advance that foxes in the snowy biome will spawn and appear white rather than the traditional orange.

As for whether you'll want to pursue during day or night, it's probably best to seek them out in the evening due to them spawning more often during this period.

The drawback to this approach is that foxes will be active and cautious of your approach, but you will be able to tempt them towards you with sweet berries.

How to breed foxes in Minecraft

You will need to find two foxes in Minecraft to successfully breed and tame.

Once you've given a pair of foxes sweet berries until they each have hearts above their head, the duo will soon begin to produce with the end result being a baby fox.

After you've achieved the above, you must then be a horrible a-hole who rips the baby fox away from its parents to become your pet.

To stop the baby fox from wanting to follow its parents despite being loyal to you, a lead will be required so you can take it home and keep feeding it sweet berries.