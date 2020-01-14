Mesut Ozil once lauded reported Arsenal target as 'one of the best' of the last decades

Arsenal are seemingly in search of some defensive additions to their squad this month.

Mesut Ozil could see a familiar face arrive at Arsenal this month that's if the North London club sign reported target Jerome Boateng.

As reported by The Express, Arsenal are keen on securing the signature of the defensive powerhouse, Boateng, whose game time had been reduced at Bayern Munich this term.

It's fair to say that Ozil rates his fellow German very highly and in 2019, after Boateng was axed by his home country on the international stage, the Arsenal playmaker called him 'one of the best German players of the last decades'.

"I feel sorry one of the best German players of the last decades has to leave the National team in that way," said Ozil, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Whilst Boateng might not be able to showcase the form he produced during his peak days at Bayern and his World Cup winning days with Germany, there is still a special player in there.

The Gunners do have experience within their ranks already with the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi - another fellow international of Boateng's.

But none of the above duo have matched or can match what the 31-year-old has achieved during his career. Plus someone like Mustafi hasn't exactly produced the performances expected of him since his move to the Emirates.

Arsenal potentially signing Boateng can be seen in two ways, either Arteta decides he needs his own safe pair of hands at the back and he pushes for experience, or he opts to build his backline by securing the services of a youngster that can go onto develop into a top player under his stewardship.

Whilst on paper Arsenal have the experience, the problem with the experience that they have is that for far too long quite a lot of them have not been delivering the goods.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise if Ozil and Boateng are linking up on the Emirates pitch pretty soon.