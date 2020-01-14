Quick links

Aston Villa

Southampton

Premier League

Merson claims Aston Villa would be nowhere near the drop if £20m star played for them

John Verrall
Danny Ings during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on August 10, 2018 in Southampton, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are lacking a striker, while Southampton forward Danny Ings has hit 14 goals in the Premier League already this season.

Danny Ings of Southampton applauds the traveling fans during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester,...

Paul Merson has told The Debate, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Aston Villa would never be in relegation trouble if they had Southampton striker Danny Ings in their team.

Villa slipped into the bottom three at the weekend, as they were hammered 6-1 by Manchester City.

Dean Smith’s side are currently struggling for striking options, with Wesley ruled out for the season.

And Merson feels that the difference between a team like Villa and Southampton is Ings.

“If you’ve got a centre forward who is going to get you 15 goals, I’d be very shocked if you were going to get relegated,” Merson said.

 

“If he was playing for Aston Villa, they wouldn’t be third bottom.”

Southampton paid £20 million to sign Ings from Liverpool on a permanent move in the summer (BBC Sport), and he has gone on to be a brilliant addition.

Ings has scored 14 goals in the Premier League so far this term, which has propelled the Saints into 12th place in the table.

Danny Ings of Southampton scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton,...

Villa are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window, and it will be vital that they make the right choice over who to buy.

Smith’s men clearly need an injection of quality if they are to avoid the drop and an immediate return back to the Championship.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch