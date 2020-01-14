Who plays Mary in Cold Feet 2020? ITV veteran arrives in new series

Cold Feet has returned to ITV and there's change in the air as new characters come to the fore.

ITV's Cold Feet is one of the channel's more unusual programmes thanks to the fact that in 2003, at the height of its popularity, it was brought to an end after just five series.

In 2016, however, the show returned to our screens with a much older cast now leading the way and persevering for a few more series yet.

January 2020 has seen Cold Feet return to ITV for its ninth series and as well as reintroducing the show's long-running main cast members, we have, of course, been introduced to some new recurring and guest characters.

One such character is Mary, who was introduced in the final episode of series 8 and retains her role in the new batch of episodes.

Cold Feet series 9

Cold Feet returned to ITV on January 13th, 2020 and things are far from smooth for our intrepid band of middle-aged friends.

Adam returns to our screens and finds himself in hot water at work while his relationship with Karen still threatens the harmony of the group.

Meanwhile, Jenny's cancer treatment has come to an end but her struggle is only just getting started.

And David is busy getting acquainted with a potential new love interest.

Introducing Michelle Holmes as Mary

Mary appeared briefly at the end of series 8 and is reintroduced in series 9 and looks to be a potential future love interest for David.

We first meet her in the new series as she's working at a local cafe and David has kindly offered to help out.

There's a clear but subtle connection between the two and fans will no doubt hope that the pair can continue to get along but knowing how the group have reacted to Karen and Adam's relationship another addition to the group could be another spanner in the works.

What else has Michelle Holmes been in?

Michelle Holmes has been a veteran of ITV series for a number of years after first making her acting debut in the 1985 ITV series The Practice.

Since then, the 53-year-old actress has gone on to appear in a wide range of shows for both the BBC and ITV but more prominently the latter.

Some of the most prominent roles she's held during her career have included appearances on the ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale, both in the 1990s, as well as Casualty and Doctors on the BBC.



Michelle Holmes' most recent roles have continued to come in soap operas, but between 2017 and 2018, it was Channel 4's Hollyoaks where she's appeared in almost 30 episodes.

We're sure to see more of Michelle Holmes in Cold Feet series 9 when it continues on January 20th on ITV.