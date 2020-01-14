Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'No', 'in Bilic we trust so yes': Some WBA fans react after hearing who they've been linked with

Giuseppe Labellarte
Martin Olsson of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Bristol City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Martin Olsson, who is currently a free agent.

Martin Olsson of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United at the Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report linking the Baggies with Martin Olsson.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen, West Brom are set to sign the 31-year-old left-back once finer details have been agreed.

Olsson is a veteran in English football, having come through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers and made 142 appearances for the Lancashire side before stints at Norwich City and Swansea City.

 

 

The Sweden international saw his spell with the Swans come to an end last summer after the Championship club decided not to renew his contract, and he has not been with a club since then.

Slaven Bilic's charges, who currently top the Championship table, are set to offer Olsson the chance to earn a deal with the club during a week-long training spell, according to the Expressen report.

Here is what some West Brom fans made of the report linking Olsson to The Hawthorns:

Olsson has won 48 caps for the Swedish national team but sat out Sunday's friendly win over Kosovo.

Martin Olsson of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Preston North End at the Liberty Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch