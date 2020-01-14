'No', 'in Bilic we trust so yes': Some WBA fans react after hearing who they've been linked with

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion have been linked with Martin Olsson, who is currently a free agent.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the report linking the Baggies with Martin Olsson.

According to Swedish newspaper Expressen, West Brom are set to sign the 31-year-old left-back once finer details have been agreed.

Olsson is a veteran in English football, having come through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers and made 142 appearances for the Lancashire side before stints at Norwich City and Swansea City.

The Sweden international saw his spell with the Swans come to an end last summer after the Championship club decided not to renew his contract, and he has not been with a club since then.

Slaven Bilic's charges, who currently top the Championship table, are set to offer Olsson the chance to earn a deal with the club during a week-long training spell, according to the Expressen report.

Here is what some West Brom fans made of the report linking Olsson to The Hawthorns:

Always thought we needed better cover at LB whenever Gibbs isn't available.

Townsend has been less than impressive with his lack of pace,strength & creativity.

BUT

He is growing in confidence & performing slightly better.

Some direct competition can only help Townsend — Kris (@Kris78522) January 13, 2020

As cover to fill in for cup/ injuries , ok for a few games. To play every game, no. But in Slaven we have a manager who I believe we can trust implicitly. So if he brings him in, then ok. — Wayne Ball (@WayneBa63372096) January 13, 2020

Hell bring experience — Tomas Welsh-Perry (@BaggiesLatest) January 13, 2020

Yes. A useful squad member with a bag full of experience and considerable ability. — Ian Moore (@IanMoore333) January 13, 2020

In bilic we trust so yes although I don't think Townsend is too bad tbh — SamLad WBA (@SamuelRoberts01) January 14, 2020

No — jay (@Jaywba1982) January 13, 2020

Martin Olsson is possibly the most underwhelming January signing we could make, whats the betting he scores the goal that wins us promotion and goes down in club history? #wba — MartyBear (@followmartybear) January 13, 2020

Olsson little bit of a risk 31 yr old not played in a year but is certainly better than Townsend. Orsic would be an incredible signing considering his goal record in champs leagues etc. What a bargain 10 million euros would be #wba — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) January 13, 2020

No issue in signing someone like Olsson as extra cover for Gibbs. Completion for Townsend. Leaves funds for other areas of the team #wba — Paul (@P4ulG87) January 13, 2020

Olsson has won 48 caps for the Swedish national team but sat out Sunday's friendly win over Kosovo.