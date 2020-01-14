Quick links

'Madness': Some Tottenham fans react to links with attacker admired by Harry Winks

Amir Mir
Tottenham's Harry Winks during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are set for a busy and interesting few weeks in the transfer market.

Fernando Llorente of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are not too keen on the rumours linking them with a return for Fernando Llorente.

Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs have been offered the chance to re-sign their former striker, who is currently playing in the Serie A for Napoli.

 

It would be something if Llorente would return to Spurs and lead the line for them once again, but it is something that the fans seemingly don't want. 

Whilst Llorente is dividing opinion amongst the Tottenham faithful, those within the squad do admire him as a character, especially Harry Winks. 

The Spurs midfielder raved about his former teammate last season and praised him for showing strong mentality and character during his time on the bench, as quoted by Tottenham's official website. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente (L) celebrates with winks after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium in...

Jose Mourinho needs characters in his squad, but the question has to be asked as to whether he would want a player like Llorente, who has 69 Premier League caps to his name and 17 goals [transfermarkt]

If Mauricio Pochettino was still at the club then it would have been more likely that a deal such as this would have occurred, but it may just prove to be tougher to try and persuade Mourinho in wanting to have the Spaniard as Harry Kane's replacement. 

Whilst Spurs have the likes of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura who can play that forward role, with their main man out injured, they need a focal point. 

Llorente could be that, however, given that the window is open, it isn't a surprise that the Tottenham faithful are keen on exploring other options. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans on Twitter reacting to those Llorente rumours: 

