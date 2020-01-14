'Loss incoming, hate to see': Some Arsenal fans fuming over announcement

Arsenal are due to take on Sheffield United on Saturday, as they aim to win for the second time under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans are not best pleased that Mike Dean has been appointed as referee for their match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Arsenal are still looking to make significant strides up the Premier League table under Mikel Arteta, despite clear improvements being made.

And confidence among Arsenal fans has taken a knock after it was announced that Dean would be the man in the middle at the weekend.

The same Mike Dean that denied Arsenal 2 pens against the same Sheffield back in October? — Naum (@olendelonn) January 13, 2020

Check the odds on a penalty against us and VAR to rule against us! — Nollaig (@AFCbenlavin) January 13, 2020

I didn't wanna win anyway — Hardcore gooner (@gooner_hardcore) January 13, 2020

winning is overrated anyways — johnnie (@NgetheEl) January 13, 2020

Ah it's a lost then — Baba varze (@realkinghussain) January 13, 2020

Things I hate to see — Cj (@_c_justice) January 14, 2020

Arsenal’s task of beating Sheffield United looks a tough, whoever the referee is.

The Blades have been one of the surprise packages in England this term, with their form highly impressive.

Chris Wilder’s men currently sit four places above Arsenal in the Premier League standings, and could trouble Arteta’s side if they aren’t at the top of their game on Saturday.

Arsenal are also dealt the added complication of having to play without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Saturday, as the striker will be suspended.