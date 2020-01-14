Quick links

'Loss incoming, hate to see': Some Arsenal fans fuming over announcement

Mike Dean during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Watford FC at John Smith's Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are due to take on Sheffield United on Saturday, as they aim to win for the second time under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans are not best pleased that Mike Dean has been appointed as referee for their match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Arsenal are still looking to make significant strides up the Premier League table under Mikel Arteta, despite clear improvements being made.

And confidence among Arsenal fans has taken a knock after it was announced that Dean would be the man in the middle at the weekend.

Arsenal’s task of beating Sheffield United looks a tough, whoever the referee is.

The Blades have been one of the surprise packages in England this term, with their form highly impressive.

 

Chris Wilder’s men currently sit four places above Arsenal in the Premier League standings, and could trouble Arteta’s side if they aren’t at the top of their game on Saturday.

Arsenal are also dealt the added complication of having to play without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Saturday, as the striker will be suspended.

