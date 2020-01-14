'Ballon d'Or loading'...Some Liverpool fans react to young striker's under-23 performance

Liverpool youngster Joe Hardy is making a good impression.

Takumi Minamino is not the only player Liverpool have signed this month.

Joe Hardy was a surprise addition to Liverpool's under-23 squad, signing from Brentford's B team.

At 21, Hardy needs to be a special player to have a chance of getting into the Reds' first team.

Last night he offered evidence that he just might be.

Hardy scored 40 goals in 80 games for Brentford's B side, a decent record.

He is already off to a flier for Liverpool's under-23s.

He bagged two goals in the first half for the Reds in a comfortable win over Southampton last night, with Curtis Jones pulling the strings.

Hardy had made his debut a week earlier in the 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

This time he was on the scoresheet and it will help him feel he belongs on Merseyside.

The decision to sign Hardy was a fascinating one, and the bold move could develop into an inspired decision.

