'Ballon d'Or loading'...Some Liverpool fans react to young striker's under-23 performance

Liverpool youngster Joe Hardy is making a good impression.
Takumi Minamino is not the only player Liverpool have signed this month.
Joe Hardy was a surprise addition to Liverpool's under-23 squad, signing from Brentford's B team.
At 21, Hardy needs to be a special player to have a chance of getting into the Reds' first team.
Last night he offered evidence that he just might be.
Hardy scored 40 goals in 80 games for Brentford's B side, a decent record.
He is already off to a flier for Liverpool's under-23s.
He bagged two goals in the first half for the Reds in a comfortable win over Southampton last night, with Curtis Jones pulling the strings.
Hardy had made his debut a week earlier in the 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.
This time he was on the scoresheet and it will help him feel he belongs on Merseyside.
The decision to sign Hardy was a fascinating one, and the bold move could develop into an inspired decision.
Reaction
Here is a look at how Liverpool fans reacted...
Hardy >Ronaldo— Maths and Accounting Tutor (@Mabusela13) January 13, 2020
Ballon d’or loading— no ifs buts and maybes (@lfcheartt) January 13, 2020
Hardy pushing for a place in the team for FA Cup R4— Sean Doody (@SeanieD137) January 13, 2020
I'm hearing names like Harry Kane.— charlie (@NotLFCharlie) January 13, 2020
Bagsman— Joe Allen (@JAIIen10) January 13, 2020
Hardyyyyy. Let’s get it— Adeela Denk (@denk_adeela) January 13, 2020
