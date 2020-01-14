Quick links

'Ballon d'Or loading'...Some Liverpool fans react to young striker's under-23 performance

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Joe Hardy of Liverpool and Javier Murua of Athletic Bilbao in action during the PL International Cup game at The Kirkby Academy on January 8, 2020 in...
Liverpool youngster Joe Hardy is making a good impression.

Takumi Minamino is not the only player Liverpool have signed this month.

Joe Hardy was a surprise addition to Liverpool's under-23 squad, signing from Brentford's B team.

 

At 21, Hardy needs to be a special player to have a chance of getting into the Reds' first team.

Last night he offered evidence that he just might be.

Hardy scored 40 goals in 80 games for Brentford's B side, a decent record.

He is already off to a flier for Liverpool's under-23s.

He bagged two goals in the first half for the Reds in a comfortable win over Southampton last night, with Curtis Jones pulling the strings.

Hardy had made his debut a week earlier in the 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

This time he was on the scoresheet and it will help him feel he belongs on Merseyside.

The decision to sign Hardy was a fascinating one, and the bold move could develop into an inspired decision.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

