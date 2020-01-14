Lewis Gibson sends tweet, Everton fans respond

Everton defender Lewis Gibson's contract at Goodison Park expires at the end of the season.

Everton fans have urged Lewis Gibson to sign a new contract with them, after he made a winning return to action for their under-23 side.

Gibson had been out injured, but came back and scored for Everton’s development team in their victory over Arsenal yesterday.

The young defender simply stated that it was ‘good to be back’ on Twitter, and he was quickly inundated with Everton supporters urging him to sign a new deal.

Gibson’s current contract at Everton expires at the end of the season, and there are some strong doubts over his future.

The Liverpool Echo have reported how multiple clubs are interested in the Everton youngster, who wants assurances over his game time at Goodison Park.

Gibson is regarded as one of the best youngsters at Everton currently, but he has struggled to break into the senior side.

Whether Carlo Ancelotti will be more eager to pick Gibson now he is fit remains to be seen.

Gibson is competing with Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane for a place at centre-back in Everton’s team.