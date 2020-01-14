Leeds target reportedly performs dramatic U-turn on his future after talks

Che Adams is yet to score a Premier League goal for Southampton with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United keen to bring him back to the Championship.

Southampton striker Che Adams appears to have performed a dramatic U-turn on his future at St Mary’s with the Leeds United target now keen to stay and prove himself on the south coast, as reported by The Mail.

While the doubters have been typically ruthless in their criticism of a man who is yet to justify his £15 million price-tag with a single goal in Southampton colours, it must be said that coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has shown admirable belief in a struggling summer signing.

At the start of the month, the former RB Leipzig boss told the Echo that Adams was still a key part of his plans and the 23-year-old has already started to reward his manager’s faith, setting up Danny Ings’s winner away at Leicester on Saturday with a perfectly weighted through ball.

Some 72 hours after the full-time whistle echoed around a despondent King Power Stadium, The Mail reports that Adams has now been convinced to stay at Southampton until the end of the season after holding talks with Hasenhuttl behind the scenes.

This comes as a major blow to Leeds, who had seemingly identified the former Birmingham City talisman as a ready-made replacement for the departed Eddie Nketiah.

Unlike Nketiah, a lightweight goal poacher, Adams is built like a featherweight boxer and loves to engage in physical battles with opposition centre-halves. And, after netting 22 Championship strikes for Birmingham last season, Adams looked a far better fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s lone-striker system.

The Mirror reported on Friday that Leeds were confident of luring Adams to Elland Road, believing that he was keen to join on loan. But, four days later, is seems they are back to square one.