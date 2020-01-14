Kris Boyd sends warning to Celtic as reports suggest 21-year-old is set to sign

Celtic are close to adding another striker to their ranks.

Kris Boyd has warned Celtic that they won't be getting 'the finished article in terms of scoring goals' as he was making reference to the club edging closer to securing the signature of Patryk Klimala.

As reported by BBC Sport, Bialystok striker, Klimala, 21, is in Glasgow to finalise a move from Poland to the Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic.

Amid the arrival of the highly-rated player, Boyd also questioned where Leigh Griffiths is at in regards to his fitness amid his struggles.

This is a much-needed signing for Celtic because of the lack of quality or form behind Neil Lennon's main man up top Odsonne Edouard.

Whilst Celtic have the experience of Griffiths, he hasn't been able to showcase his best form this term and speaking to Sky Sports News (13/01/20 at 9:25 am), Boyd commented on Griffiths and their reported new signing.

"Leigh Griffiths is for whatever reasons struggling to get back into the team," Boyd told Sky Sports. "He has had opportunities It will be interesting to see if he has worked on his fitness?

"The big thing for me is that Celtic did need to bring in a forward player in. What are they getting? A player that's really, really fast. He can play on the wing. I don't think he's the finished articles in terms of scoring goals. But does Neil Lennon change his formation to try and get him into the starting line-up?

"There's no doubt that Celtic they do need reinforcements in the forward areas."

Given that Klimala is arriving in January, he won't have much time to settle in and Celtic will be hoping he can hit the ground running at Parkhead.

If he can then it'll provide Lennon with the depth he has been looking for in the attacking third during the first half of the campaign

It will also be interesting to see what this means for Griffiths and his Celtic career because he hasn't perhaps returned to the form and fitness that was expected of him.