Kris Boyd changes his mind about linked-away Rangers ace who didn't understand the club

Borna Barisic has been a strong performer for Rangers this season.

Kris Boyd has changed his mind about the 'unbelievable' Borna Barisic and made it clear that the Rangers man will not be leaving the club this month.

Ex-Rangers striker Boyd admitted that he previously thought that the linked-away Rangers player didn't understand what it meant to play for the Ibrox club.

Subscribe

The Times have claimed that Serie A giants, AS Roma, are keen on the Rangers man, with manager Steven Gerrard keen for the fullback to stay beyond the winter transfer window.

Speaking to Good Morning Transfers on Sky Sports (13/01/2020 at 9:30 am), Boyd shared his thoughts on those Barisic rumours, as he was full of praise for the much-improved defender.

"Both at Rangers [Kamara and Barisic both staying at the club this month amid rumours], I think, definitely until the summer, anyway - I don't think Rangers will want to lose anybody who is in that 14 and 15 squad that Steven Gerrard turns to," Boyd told Sky Sports. "There are players outside of that 14 or 15, he would drive to [another] football club, but that's the way football is.

"Borna Barisic is someone who I criticised at the start because I didn't think he knew what it meant to play for Rangers. He was in and out. A slight knock and he was off.

"But I tell you, the last few months, he has been unbelievable. Easily the best left-back in the league, not just in Scotland, but in Europe as well his performances have been excellent. I think you can always judge fullbacks, especially in the modern-day, with the way that they are asked to play.

"He can defend but him and James Tavernier on the other side getting forward and creating the opportunities they do for Rangers is unbelievable."

It has been some turnaround for Barisic, who deserves credit for staying strong, as Gerrard and his coaching staff also deserve praise for helping him get to where he is now.

Whilst the first-half performances from Barisic have been top-quality, he will be keen to take that into the second half of the season and help the club end Celtic's dominance at the top.

Whilst Barisic would be flattered by the interest in his services, it would be a surprise to see him leave the club this month because of what he can achieve in these coming months at Rangers and how his manager has stood by him in difficult times.