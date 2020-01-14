'Knowing what he's like': Sky pundit shares what Reina will do in Aston Villa's dressing room

Stephen Warnock played alongside Aston Villa's new signing, Pepe Reina, during their time at Anfield.

Stephen Warnock has shared that Pepe Reina will 'put his opinion' across to his new Aston Villa teammates and his manager in the dressing room after signing for the club.

Sky Sports pundit Warnock, who played alongside Reina during his days at Anfield, shared that because of his experience the Spanish goalkeeper will be 'confident' in improving a depleted Villa side, including telling the players what they're doing wrong.

Reina watched from the stands at the weekend as Villa suffered a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (13/01/2020 10:20 am), former Villa man, Warnock, shared his thoughts on the problems in B6 and what Reina is like having shared a dressing room with him.

"If you think you're down in January, you have got a problem and you shouldn't be playing for the football club," Warnock told Sky Sports. "You have to believe that you have got more than enough.

"My biggest concern with Aston Villa is that when I look at other teams in and around them. I look at Watford. I look at Southampton. They have goalscorers within the team. Aston Villa haven't. They don't have that 15-20 goal man that will keep them in the league.

"Knowing what he's like he'll still be confident that he can make a difference. He'll know that his experience will be key to those defenders. He would have seen things on the pitch [v City] that he knows he can improve. He'll put his opinion across to the manager because of his experience.

"The guys won everything there is to win in the game. Whether he has played in every single game or not. But you've still been in and around at the mentality and the understanding. I think it's a very good signing for Aston Villa."

It could be argued that Villa's best piece of business during their heavy-spending summer was that of the now-injured, Tom Heaton, who like Reina is highly-experienced.

That calm figure in between the sticks is needed by Villa because it is quite obvious now that the players need help and fresh faces walking through the doors of Bodymoor Heath will take the pressure off those already in the dressing room.

Even though he endured a nightmare debut, Danny Drinkwater can also fall into that category as Dean Smith will be keen to add more experience and know-how into his squad because the players already at the club need it.