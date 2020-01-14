'It's like we're being trolled': Some Leeds fans worried over transfer rumour they've heard

Tottenham Hotspur could loan out Jack Clarke to Queens Park Rangers, who are due to face Leeds United at the weekend.

Leeds United fans cannot believe it, as Jack Clarke looks set to make his debut for Queens Park Rangers against them at the weekend.

The Mirror claim that Clarke is set to sign for QPR, and he will be available to play against Leeds at the weekend.

Clarke was on loan at Leeds for the first half of the campaign, but his spell at Elland Road was cut short by parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke struggled to break into Leeds’ starting line-up, but he could immediately come into QPR’s team upon signing for them.

And with QPR set to face Leeds at the weekend, many Whites fans are fearing that the winger could come back and hurt them.

Clarke.... 1-0 — Richard ByramYEP (@RichardByramYEP) January 13, 2020

Goal: QPR lead 1-0 Clarke 90+3 — Matt Harrison (@Matty_harry_son) January 13, 2020

It’s like we are just being trolled on a daily basis — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) January 13, 2020

Of Course Jack Clarke scores the only goal as QPR beat Leeds 1-0 Full Report. — Samuel (@Kaden98329883) January 13, 2020

Without a doubt he will have his best game ever against us — PauLeedsArentWeHarrison (@paulharrison01) January 13, 2020

Couldn't write it could ya... — Dan Stead (@themightysteed) January 13, 2020

U just no he’s gunna turn ayling inside out then when he swaps over to right alioski will be up front offside somewhere — Ash (@Ashleyw86133760) January 13, 2020

Bet he scores the winner — Tony Fitzgerald (@ScottTonyfitz11) January 13, 2020

Leeds really need to get back to winning ways, as they have struggled for results of late.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just once in their last seven outings in all competitions, with their advantage in the automatic promotion spaces being reduced.