'It's like we're being trolled': Some Leeds fans worried over transfer rumour they've heard

Leeds United's Jack Clarke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Tottenham Hotspur could loan out Jack Clarke to Queens Park Rangers, who are due to face Leeds United at the weekend.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United stands dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on February 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans cannot believe it, as Jack Clarke looks set to make his debut for Queens Park Rangers against them at the weekend.

The Mirror claim that Clarke is set to sign for QPR, and he will be available to play against Leeds at the weekend.

Clarke was on loan at Leeds for the first half of the campaign, but his spell at Elland Road was cut short by parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

 

Clarke struggled to break into Leeds’ starting line-up, but he could immediately come into QPR’s team upon signing for them.

And with QPR set to face Leeds at the weekend, many Whites fans are fearing that the winger could come back and hurt them.

Leeds really need to get back to winning ways, as they have struggled for results of late.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just once in their last seven outings in all competitions, with their advantage in the automatic promotion spaces being reduced.

