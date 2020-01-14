Quick links

'I'm with Bruce': Some Newcastle fans react, after Bruce reportedly makes transfer decision

John Verrall
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton reportedly told Newcastle United that they could sign Cenk Tosun this month, if they wanted him.

Newcastle United fans have backed Steve Bruce to reject a chance to sign Cenk Tosun.

The Daily Star claim that Newcastle were offered Tosun by Everton, but the Magpies have other targets in mind.

 

Although Newcastle are in dire need of a striker, Bruce felt he could bring in better than Tosun.

And the Newcastle boss’s decision to overlook the Turkish forward has gone down well with supporters.

Tosun ended up joining Crystal Palace, after Newcastle’s rejection of the offer to take him.

The forward has already made his debut for the Eagles, while Newcastle’s striker search is ongoing.

The Magpies have been linked with a whole host of number nines, but are yet to make a singing this January.

Newcastle currently have Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Joelinton competing for a place up-front for them.

John Verrall

