'I'm with Bruce': Some Newcastle fans react, after Bruce reportedly makes transfer decision

Everton reportedly told Newcastle United that they could sign Cenk Tosun this month, if they wanted him.

Newcastle United fans have backed Steve Bruce to reject a chance to sign Cenk Tosun.

The Daily Star claim that Newcastle were offered Tosun by Everton, but the Magpies have other targets in mind.

Although Newcastle are in dire need of a striker, Bruce felt he could bring in better than Tosun.

And the Newcastle boss’s decision to overlook the Turkish forward has gone down well with supporters.

Tosun is very similar to what Mitro was in the prem for us. He had many opportunities and just never done much. I am with Bruce on this one and passing on tosun — jonny boyd (@jboyd1593) January 14, 2020

Although I agree on gamble Tosun is no better than Joelinton from what I’ve seen. Less a gamble than desperation going for him imo. Should go all out for Giroud — Bobby Gibson (@bobbynufcgibson) January 14, 2020

Tosun was never the answer — neilB (@neilTheMagpie) January 14, 2020

Not like tosun has done out is it tho.. So I agree with him.. — YoungY (@myoungy2805) January 14, 2020

I agree there is an element of chance involved, but I have to agree with Bruce that this isn't the gamble to go for. — Paul Busby (@xB1scu1Tx) January 14, 2020

Be glad he ain't interested in Tosun, he's already went to Palace I believe — Joeh Conquer (@joeh_conquer01) January 14, 2020

In laws are Everton fans and I have watched Tosun. He is not what Newcastle need. Palace have took a risk here. Works hard but is a striker that doesn't score — adam whitefield (@AdamWhitefield) January 14, 2020

Tosun ended up joining Crystal Palace, after Newcastle’s rejection of the offer to take him.

The forward has already made his debut for the Eagles, while Newcastle’s striker search is ongoing.

The Magpies have been linked with a whole host of number nines, but are yet to make a singing this January.

Newcastle currently have Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Joelinton competing for a place up-front for them.