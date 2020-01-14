Ian Wright hits out at Tottenham player & urges Spurs to get 'rid of him'

Christian Eriksen is set to feature for Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough tonight.

Ian Wright has hit out at Christian Eriksen and stated that he is hanging over Tottenham like a 'bad smell' after Jose Mourinho admitted that the playmaker hasn't been at his best.

Former Premier League striker, Wright, also urged Spurs to 'get rid' of Eriksen, with Mourinho sharing that the Dane is set to play in Tottenham's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough tonight despite links with Inter, as reported by BBC Sport.

Despite Tottenham reaching the Champions League final in June, it has been a pretty woeful 12 or so months for Eriksen, whose relationship with the fans is turning sour.

Speaking to Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (13/01/20 at 7:55 pm), Wright was critical of Eriksen and his current situation at the club.

"Yes, you would think so [try to get Eriksen out of the club now]," Wright told the Monday Night Club. "When you listen to Jose Mourinho, he is intimating that his mind is not right. Now when a player is like Eriksen is and the mood he is, at the moment you are not going to get good performances out of him and I think he's realised that.

"I think the sooner they get rid of him the better because it's hanging over them now like a bad smell."

It perhaps wouldn't sit well with the Spurs faithful that Eriksen is set to feature in the FA Cup tonight because it does seem as though he will heading for the exit door sooner rather than later.

Not only that, his last appearance for Spurs, their defeat to Liverpool, he didn't really look like a player who wanted to be playing for the club.

Whilst Eriksen has been a top performer for the most part of his career in North London, it is ending in a fashion that has tarnished his time at the club.