'I will start to question': Some Tottenham fans critical of Jose Mourinho's comments about first-teamer

Christian Eriksen's days at Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly coming to an end.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have blasted Jose Mourinho for starting and still wanting to start Christian Eriksen after he admitted that Spurs aren't seeing the best of their playmaker.

As reported by BBC Sport, Eriksen, who is out-of-contract at Spurs at the end of the season, is being tipped to make a switch to Italian giants Inter this month.

Over the weekend, Eriksen started for Mourinho as his side suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of the Premier League leaders, with the Dane putting in a pretty woeful display.

From Tottenham fans perspective, it has been clear for some time that Eriksen doesn't want to be at the North London club, but the fans aren't happy that he is still starting and could still start Spurs' FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of that match, Mourinho stated that Eriksen isn't at his best, he is well aware of it and he's 'not an idiot' in understanding what his current situation is like, as quoted by BBC Sport.

What the Spurs fans cannot understand is why Eriksen is then being picked and will seemingly be picked if his manager is well aware of his situation.

Eriksen has been bang out of form for some while and it's clear that his relationship with the fans has turned sour.

It seems as though the best way to sort out his situation is for Eriksen to pen down a permanent deal, which is highly likely, or for him to be dropped so he can once and for all sort out his future. It's obvious which one the Spurs fans want.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Mourinho's comments about Eriksen:

Don’t play him then ‍♀️ — DepressionSZN (@Delegician) January 13, 2020

He was shocking yet again so why play him tomorrow — John slater (@OnecoJohn) January 13, 2020

So stick him on a plane — Michelle Reed (@ChelleR18) January 13, 2020

Then stop playing the fraud — Richie46 (@Richie469) January 13, 2020

Dont play him then !!! — elle sarno (@lthfc) January 13, 2020

So why’s he playing him then and leaving Lo Celso on the bench? — Lewis Riley (@LewisRiley18) January 13, 2020

STOP PLAYING HIM THEN!!!!!!!!!!!! — ryan mitchell (@yido19) January 13, 2020

If he plays tomorrow I will start to question Jose — corms (@RoryCormack1) January 13, 2020