'I trained with him': BBC pundit once labelled reported Liverpool target as 'quick & thick'

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

It would be difficult for the best of players outside of Liverpool to get into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI and squad given how dominant they have been this season.

But that hasn't stopped certain names from across Europe being tipped to join Liverpool either this month or in the summer when they will more than likely be Premier League champions.

One name that has been tipped to join the champions-elect has been that of Adama Traore's [90Min], a player who was once dubbed as 'quick & thick' by his former Aston Villa teammate, Micah Richards.

Back in August, BBC Sport pundit, Richards, gave an insight into what the Liverpool-linked player was like in training and how much fear others had of him because of his pace.

"Going forward, it's not a question, he is unbelievable," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Some would call him quick and thick. But he's still only young.

"When I trained with him at Villa. I fancied myself to be quite fast, so I said let's have a race. Honestly, he gave me like 20 yards. My confidence was shot after that. Never did I race him ever again. That's the ability he has. He drops his shoulder and he's gone. His acceleration is unbelievable."

The former right-back, Richards, would have seen first hand what it was like coming up against the speed machine, who struggled during his early days in England.

But the now-thriving Wolves forward has literally gone from strength to strength and he is now one of the most feared attackers in the Premier League.

If Traore were to make a surprise switch to Anfield then it would be very interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp would utilise the former Barcelona man.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves, he has not only showcased his ability to attack, but he is also beginning to add defensive qualities to his game.

Either way, if Traore would jump up a level and join a team in the Champions League places then he has the ability to fulfil the potential that was once expected of him at Barcelona as a teenager.