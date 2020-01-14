'He's ASM's mate': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing who Bruce reportedly wants

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen on Wylan Cyprien, as he looks to strengthen his side's midfield.

Newcastle United fans are excited after links with Wylan Cyprien have formed in the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are said to have enquired for the Nice midfielder, as Steve Bruce looks to make additions to his side in the January transfer window.

Cyprien is apparently valued at £20 million by the French side, who sold Allan Saint-Maximin to Newcastle in the summer.

And it seems that Newcastle supporters would be extremely pleased if they were able to land Cyprien this summer.

Cyprien would offer Newcastle energy and creativity in midfield if he was to join.

The 24-year-old has hit seven goals in 19 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, which shows the scoring threat he carries from midfield.

If Cyprien was to move to Newcastle he would be in competition with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden for a first-team place.