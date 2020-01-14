Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'He's ASM's mate': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing who Bruce reportedly wants

John Verrall
Nice's French midfielder Wylan Cyprien celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nice and Toulouse on March 15, 2019 at the "Allianz Riviera" stadium in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen on Wylan Cyprien, as he looks to strengthen his side's midfield.

Nice's French midfielder Wylan Cyprien celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the French L1 football match between Nice (OGCN) and Metz (FCM) at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in...

Newcastle United fans are excited after links with Wylan Cyprien have formed in the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are said to have enquired for the Nice midfielder, as Steve Bruce looks to make additions to his side in the January transfer window.

 

Cyprien is apparently valued at £20 million by the French side, who sold Allan Saint-Maximin to Newcastle in the summer.

And it seems that Newcastle supporters would be extremely pleased if they were able to land Cyprien this summer.

Cyprien would offer Newcastle energy and creativity in midfield if he was to join.

The 24-year-old has hit seven goals in 19 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, which shows the scoring threat he carries from midfield.

If Cyprien was to move to Newcastle he would be in competition with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden for a first-team place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch