'He is back': Mourinho names the Spurs player he's going to recall to start this evening

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen was left on the bench as Jose Mourinho's took on Liverpool last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur FC Manager Jose Mourinho and Assistant Coach Joao Sacramento during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Jose Mourinho has confirmed to Football London that Jan Vertonghen will start for Tottenham Hotspur against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup later this evening.

Spurs centre-back Vertonghen missed out on playing for Mourinho’s side against Liverpool.

The Portuguese boss opted to pick Japhet Tanganga ahead of Vertonghen, as he went for pace over experience at the weekend.

But Mourinho wants Vertonghen to come back into Spurs’s starting line-up tonight, as they look to avoid an upset in the cup.

 

“Like a top professional he is, like a top professional he is. Jan Vertonghen is untouchable. Professional person, absolutely untouchable so my decision was to play with two very fast players on the side of Toby Alderweireld," Mourinho said. 

“Davinson is really fast and Japhet is the same and the decision was with people like Salah and Mane the most difficult thing is to cope with their speed and the way they attack from the outside to inside, the movement Firmino makes to create these spaces for them and I think my decision was correct.

“Sometimes we have the feeling that we should do a different way and in that game I feel that decision was correct. Of course Jan wanted to play, that’s obvious, but since I arrived professional since day one and tomorrow, he is back to the team.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (L) vies with Middlesbrough's English midfielder Marcus Tavernier (R) during the English FA cup third round football match between...

Vertonghen’s omission from Tottenham’s team at the weekend rather highlights his poor form in recent weeks.

The Belgian defender has shown signs of age lately, with question marks forming over whether Spurs should even offer him a new deal.

Vertonghen’s contract at Tottenham expires at the end of the season, and there is a growing feeling that his time at the North London club may be coming to an end.

Spurs drew 1-1 with Boro in the first-leg of their tie, but do have home advantage this evening, and will be expected to progress.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

