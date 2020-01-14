Quick links

'Hallelujah', 'let's all have a disco': Some fans react to update involving Wolves man

Rafa Mir (14) of Nottingham Forest shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 30th November...
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir has seen his loan spell at Nottingham Forest cut short.

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir's loan at the City Ground being cut short.

The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a season-long loan from Molineux, but made little impact in the Garibaldi Red.

Mir made 13 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi's side, with just four starts and just two Championship starts, as he failed to dislodge Lewis Grabban as the Reds first-choice striker.

 

 

In addition, the Spaniard failed to score a single goal during his time in the East Midlands, although he did at least manage to notch up two assists (Transfermarkt).

Wolves signed the striker in January 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Valencia, but his opportunities at Molineux have been limited.

Indeed, shortly after his Forest exit announcement, Wolves confirmed that Mir will now join Spanish side SD Huesca on an 18-month loan deal.

Here is what some Reds fans on social media made of Mir's loan at the City Ground being cut short:

As things stand, Grabban is Forest's only recognised forward ahead of this weekend’s clash between the Reds and Luton Town.

Lewis Grabban of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion at City Ground on August 7, 2018 in Nottingham, England.

