'Hallelujah', 'let's all have a disco': Some fans react to update involving Wolves man

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir has seen his loan spell at Nottingham Forest cut short.

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir's loan at the City Ground being cut short.

The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a season-long loan from Molineux, but made little impact in the Garibaldi Red.

Mir made 13 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi's side, with just four starts and just two Championship starts, as he failed to dislodge Lewis Grabban as the Reds first-choice striker.

In addition, the Spaniard failed to score a single goal during his time in the East Midlands, although he did at least manage to notch up two assists (Transfermarkt).

Wolves signed the striker in January 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Valencia, but his opportunities at Molineux have been limited.

Indeed, shortly after his Forest exit announcement, Wolves confirmed that Mir will now join Spanish side SD Huesca on an 18-month loan deal.

Here is what some Reds fans on social media made of Mir's loan at the City Ground being cut short:

Thought he had great potential ;( — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) January 14, 2020

Got a bit of pace about him and could see him going places. Sad to se him go. — joe (@joe49940962) January 14, 2020

He made Andrea Silenzi looked half decent. — Stu Bezz (@stu_bez) January 14, 2020

The only question I have, is why did it take 2 weeks of the transfer window opening for if to happen?

About time tho praise the lord — martyn (@martynbigdog) January 14, 2020

Got to be one of the all time worst loan signings — Tom (@TommyD1985) January 14, 2020

Did he ever arrive? — Jon James (@jonjames1969) January 14, 2020

Shame he couldn’t get going here, obviously wasn’t going to play the biggest part over Grabban, GL Rafa — Alex (@AO1865) January 14, 2020

Let’s all have a disco — keiran (@keiranb0161) January 14, 2020

Whoever did the scouting on him should be on is last warning from the club by now surely, — RobboTheRed (@Robbothered1) January 14, 2020

This tells me we are very close to signing someone — gaz thomas (@GazThomas11) January 14, 2020

Hallelujah — Reece Jackson (@R33JKO) January 14, 2020

Good luck to him, and now bring in a real striker! ⚽️⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) January 14, 2020

As things stand, Grabban is Forest's only recognised forward ahead of this weekend’s clash between the Reds and Luton Town.