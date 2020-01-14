Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Square Enix delay is good news for cash-strapped gamers in March

Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake delay is good news for cash-strapped gamers in March, but not so good for April.

2020 is a busy year for the gaming industry with a bunch of incredible games lined up from now until September, only to then be topped off with the cherry that is the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both arriving during the festive season. One of the most anticipated titles for the year is Square Enix's remake of Final Fantasy 7, and this has been delayed for just over a month. This news has both pros and cons as it's good for March but not so much April.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is receiving a demo that was previously reported to arrive on March 3rd. This understandably caused a lot of confusion due to said date being the same as the game's launch, but this would no longer be an issue as the game's release has been postponed.

Below you'll discover its new date as well as why the delay may be good or bad depending on what you're anticipating the most.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been delayed

Square Enix have delayed the Final Fantasy 7 Remake to April 10th.

The long-awaited rebirth was initially planned to launch on March 3rd for the PlayStation 4 only, but now it'll come out just over a month later.

Instead of being able to play the full experience, JRPG fanatics may instead only be able to download a much-talked about demo. However, there is still no confirmation as for when Square Enix's sample will release on the PSN Store.

As for why Square Enix have decided to delay their remake, it's because they want a "few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience".

The delay isn't all that devastating due to it being a short postponement, but there is a downside in it coming out just six days before Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on April 16th.

However, while that may be overcrowded for some, it's possibly better than it launching in the bloodbath that is March.

For if that were to happen, it would be competing with Nioh 2 (March 11th), Doom Eternal (March 20th) and Persona 5 Royal (March 31st).

Not only that, but PS4 gamers who own a Nintendo Switch may also be interested in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (March 6th) and Animal Crossing New Horizons (March 20th).

If you're interested in nothing other than Final Fantasy 7, then its delay may also be considered good news for giving the developers extra time to polish, as well as for releasing on Good Friday. That means you'll be able to play the game for four days straight while stuffing your face with chocolate and Easter eggs.

None of these early 2020 releases are ideal as Nioh 2, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077 and the Resident Evil 3 Remake are all GOTY contenders coming out in March and April with Final Fantasy 7 also, but at least no one will be able to say there's nothing to play.