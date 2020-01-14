FaZe Jarvis: Banned from Fortnite music video is a "joke" that people hate

Callum Smith
FaZe Jarvis Banned From Fortnite Music Video Is A Joke That People Hate
FaZe Jarvis has uploaded a "joke" music video about being permanently banned from Fortnite.

2020 hasn't been the best of years so far and now FaZe Jarvis has continued to make it terrible by uploading a "joke" music video about having been banned from Fortnite. This has resulted in plenty of amusing reactions online with masses of people hating on the supposed diss track.

Epic Games' ban of FaZe Jarvis from Fortnite back in 2019 resulted in plenty of divisive opinions with some believing that it was justified whereas others like Ninja boldly argued that "content creators should never be banned."

While the permanent ban was a hotly contested debate online amongst the Fortnite community, plenty of people seem to agree that the YouTuber's latest music video is - to be blunt - bad.

Why was FaZe Jarvis banned from Fortnite?

FaZe Jarvis was banned from Fortnite for using an aimbot in solo and playground matches.

According to Jarvis, all of this was done on an alternate account simply to create "entertaining" Fortnite videos.

In a video titled I'm Sorry, the YouTuber provided the following explanation as to why he had been banned:

"Recently, I’ve posted some videos of me using aimbot in solos and playground mode. All I was thinking about while making those videos is how entertaining and, like interesting, these videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn’t even cross my mind I could be banned for life from Fortnite for it.”

Following this provided explanation for his ban, Jarvis then uploaded another video to explain that he was taking a break.

Now he has uploaded a music video "joke" that has succeeded in getting people to talk about him and Fortnite once again.

Fans react to FaZe Jarvis music video

FaZe Jarvis' banned from Fortnite music video has over one million views with 91,000 likes and 29,000 dislikes as of writing.

It was uploaded on January 12th and clearly there are lots of people who enjoyed the content despite the high number of downvotes.

With that being said, most of the comments for the video are negative with people posting amusing remarks such as "whoever let you put this out isn't your friend".

Lots of people have echoed the sentiment that it's a terrible song full of autotune, meanwhile others have joked that it has no lyrics apart from than "YEAH YEAH HUH HUH UH UH".

The reactions over on Twitter haven't been kinder:

Callum Smith

Callum is HITC’s leading gaming guru and pretty much has a PS4 controller sewn to his right wrist. His favourite video games are Persona 3 FES, Final Fantasy IX and Red Dead Redemption 2 as they help him escape the mundane reality of living in the Black Country as a Wolves fan.

