Everton's Jonjoe Kenny speaks about his future amid Spurs links

The Everton loanee has looked a different player in the Bundesliga.

Everton's Jonjoe Kenny spoke to German magazine Kicker about his future beyond the end of his current loan spell in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan in Germany at Schalke where he has been brilliant since the start of the season. Kenny has played every single game for the Royal Blues in all competitions and his performances have caught the eye.

The Daily Mail claimed last month that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all like the young Everton full-back. If his performances continue in the same way, it is not impossible to think that one of the big boys will come in for him but Kenny says that he just wants regular game time.

He said: "I am not concentrating on the future, I just want to do my job well here. We’re only in January. There are still a lot of games to be played. I’m not focusing on what’s in the future. I don’t want to be a bench player, I want to play.”

With Djibril Sidibe playing well for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, it is likely that they will make his loan move permanent. That could open up the door for Kenny to move to a club like Tottenham who are in dire need of a good right-back at the moment.

Jose Mourinho has the inconsistent Serge Aurier and an inexperienced Kyle Walker-Peters at his disposal. The latter has been linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace but it is unlikely that he will return from that to be a first-choice defender for Spurs.

Kenny, with a whole season's experience as a first-choice in Germany, could be a very good option for Spurs to battle it out with their young full-back. However, a lot could change by the summer and Everton could well opt to hold onto Kenny over one of Coleman or Sidibe.