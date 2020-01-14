Everton beat Premier League rivals to sign teen star, after he was spotted watching Toffees

Everton have snapped up Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton have confirmed the signing of Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite after he was spotted watching the club's Under-23 game last night.

Branthwaite, 17, has come up through the ranks with hometown club Carlisle, and has been featuring in their first team this season.

The giant defender has been impressing for the League Two side, and his performances have unsurprisingly attracted major attention.

The News and Star recently claimed that Arsenal, Celtic, Leicester City, Manchester City and Rangers had all been watching Branthwaite, with huge teams hoping to lure him away from Cumbria.

Everton were the first to come up with a cash bid though, failing with a £500,000 offer according to the Daily Mail, but they've got their man now.

The Liverpool Echo reported on Monday night that Branthwaite was spotted watching Everton's Under-23's against Arsenal in Southport, and just moments later, the Toffees confirmed his signing.

“The pathway is superb – that’s what made me want to join Everton,” said Branthwaite after completing his move. “I’ve seen those players get their chance in the first team and do well. I just can’t wait to get started. Everton is a big club and I’m buzzing to be here,” he added.

It seems that Branthwaite will start life in the Everton Under-23's, unless the Toffees choose to loan him out to another club for first-team football this month.

That seems unlikely, and he'll likely feature for David Unsworth for the foreseeable future as he looks to become a first-team player at Goodison Park.