Reported Wolves and Leicester target sees his price-tag double

Freiburg star Robin Koch has seen his price-tag double after a superb start to the Bundesliga season, according to Bild, with Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich all linked with the Germany international.

Christian Streich’s perennial underachievers are turning the tables once again, serving up a hearty slice of humble pie to each and every so-called expert who tipped them for relegation.

Sitting eighth at the winter break, just four points behind Borussia Dortmund in the final Champions League place, this is Freiburg’s best ever start to a league season. And much of that is down to the exceptional form of one of German football’s most underrated centre-halves.

Brilliant in the air and confident with the ball at his feet, the 6ft 3ins Koch has barely put a foot wrong of late.

In fact, he has been so impressive that Joachim Low handed him an international debut in October and, with Jerome Boeteng and Mats Hummels no longer under consideration, a place in Germany’s Euro 2020 squad is not out of the question.

According to The Sun, Koch’s form has caught the eye of Premier League high-flyers Leicester City, who potentially see this man-mountain centre-back as a long-term successor for veteran captain Wes Morgan.

A Wolves side who lost Willy Boly to a broken ankle in the autumn are interested too, as are Norwich (Telegraph). Daniel Farke’s Canaries are crippled with the worst defensive record in the division and have already raided the Bundesliga twice this month for Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp.

But with Koch’s transfer value soaring to £15 million, his most long-standing suitors must be kicking themselves – especially as he was worth just £7.5 million a few months ago.

At just 23, however, a player who is getting better by the week would still be a snip in an era where the likes of James Tarkowski, Issa Diop and co are valued in excess of £50 million.