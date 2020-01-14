Report: Sunderland demand £4m as English clubs target Black Cats man

Will Grigg has scored a single League One goal for Phil Parkinson's Black Cats this season but could he leave for Swindon Town or Salford City?

Sunderland have slapped an eye-watering £4 million price-tag on misfiring striker Will Grigg, according to the Northern Echo, with Salford City and Swindon Town keen on the Northern Ireland international.

It is 12 months now since one of the Football League’s most prolific marksmen swapped Wigan for Wearside. But a player who fired Paul Cook’s Latics to the third-tier title as recently as 2018 has been nothing short of a disaster at the Stadium of Light, making a mockery of his astronomical £3 million transfer fee (Chronicle).

Grigg has found the net just five times in 37 League One matches for Sunderland – one of those coming this season.

But, despite the fact that the 28-year-old is currently in the midst of the worst from of his professional career, the Echo suggests that Phil Parkinson’s side are still hoping to make a profit with two clubs from the division below expressing an interest.

Could dropping down to League Two help Grigg rise from the embers and set English football aflame once again? Swindon lost the Football League’s top scorer last week when title-rivals Bradford re-called Eoin Doyle from his stellar loan spell at the County Ground and Grigg would be a high-profile, if high-cost, replacement.

Salford, however, are perhaps more likely to be able to fund a deal for a £4 million-rated international due to their well-publicised connections with the ‘Class of 92’ and Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim.

Sunderland signed Kyle Lafferty last week with the Northern Irishman forcing his compatriot ever further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

Welcome, Kyle! #SAFC have completed the signing of Kyle Lafferty, who has penned a short-term deal until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.



Full story... https://t.co/bTDAtTYAht — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 10, 2020