Report: Sunderland and Middlesbrough baulked at £2.5m price-tag for 10-goal star

Marcus Maddison is reportedly Championship bound with Charlton Athletic set to land Peterborough United's League One star.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough look set to miss out on Marcus Maddison after refusing to trigger his £2.5 million release clause, according to the Northern Echo, with the Peterborough United star heading to Charlton Athletic instead.

After terrorising full-backs for five-and-a-half years in the third tier, one of the most naturally gifted footballers in the lower leagues is finally set to be handed his chance in the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton have seen a bid accepted, according to the BBC, with Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirming the agreement on Twitter.

Maddison, who has produced 20 goals and 31 assists since the start of last season, could be a ready-made replacement for Conor Gallagher at the Valley with the Chelsea loanee expected to be re-called by the Premier League giants before the month is out.

Charlton’s gain, however, is likely to be Sunderland and Middlesbrough’s loss.

The Northern Echo reports that a Boro side who have found the net just 28 times in 27 league games were reluctant to pay the £2.5 million required to bring a one-time Newcastle United youngster back to the North East.

Sunderland appear to have missed out for a similar reason, despite being long-term admirers of arguably League One’s best player.

It is no secret that Maddison is a boyhood Black Cats fanatic though, back in August, Sunderland director Richard Hill told Roker Report that the £2.5 million price-tag was a little rich.

Hill suggested that the Wearside giants would wait until the end of the season in the hope of landing Maddison on a free but it seems that Charlton are set to beat them to the punch.

Sunderland supporters were left furious with the club's stance when it became clear that Maddison would slip through the net and, with an agreement now in place, this feels like a real missed opportunity for a club chasing a play-off dream.