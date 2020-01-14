Quick links

Sunderland

Middlesbrough

Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United

Championship

League One

Report: Sunderland and Middlesbrough baulked at £2.5m price-tag for 10-goal star

Danny Owen
Sunderland cmanager Phil Parkinson during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcus Maddison is reportedly Championship bound with Charlton Athletic set to land Peterborough United's League One star.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough reacts to a missed opportunity during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019 in...

Sunderland and Middlesbrough look set to miss out on Marcus Maddison after refusing to trigger his £2.5 million release clause, according to the Northern Echo, with the Peterborough United star heading to Charlton Athletic instead.

After terrorising full-backs for five-and-a-half years in the third tier, one of the most naturally gifted footballers in the lower leagues is finally set to be handed his chance in the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton have seen a bid accepted, according to the BBC, with Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirming the agreement on Twitter.

 

Maddison, who has produced 20 goals and 31 assists since the start of last season, could be a ready-made replacement for Conor Gallagher at the Valley with the Chelsea loanee expected to be re-called by the Premier League giants before the month is out.

Charlton’s gain, however, is likely to be Sunderland and Middlesbrough’s loss.

The Northern Echo reports that a Boro side who have found the net just 28 times in 27 league games were reluctant to pay the £2.5 million required to bring a one-time Newcastle United youngster back to the North East.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough during the Checkatrade Trophy third round match between Chelsea U21 and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on January 09, 2019 in London, England.

Sunderland appear to have missed out for a similar reason, despite being long-term admirers of arguably League One’s best player.

It is no secret that Maddison is a boyhood Black Cats fanatic though, back in August, Sunderland director Richard Hill told Roker Report that the £2.5 million price-tag was a little rich.

Hill suggested that the Wearside giants would wait until the end of the season in the hope of landing Maddison on a free but it seems that Charlton are set to beat them to the punch.

Sunderland supporters were left furious with the club's stance when it became clear that Maddison would slip through the net and, with an agreement now in place, this feels like a real missed opportunity for a club chasing a play-off dream.

Matt Crooks of Northampton Town attempts to move forward with the ball away from the challenge of Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United during the Sky Bet League One match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch