Quick links

Sheffield United

Ipswich Town

Anderlecht

Premier League

Report: Sheffield United could sign £7m international and £3m Football League star

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates after his team's victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Sheffield United at Carrow Road on December 08, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden and Anderlecht's Elias Cobbaut are reportedly Premier League bound to join Chris Wilder's Sheffield United.

Elias Cobbaut defender of Anderlecht during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Sporting Charleroi on December 08, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, 8

Sheffield United could spend a combined £10 million on two new defenders with Ipswich Town’s Luke Woolfenden and Anderlecht’s Elias Cobbaut heading for Brammal Lane, according to the Sun (14 January, page 50).

Regardless of your feelings towards VAR, not to mention the baffling handball ruling, it is impossible to argue that Chris Wilder’s side did not deserve all three points during their controversial 1-0 win against West Ham on Friday.

The result leaves Sheffield United sixth in the Premier League table, a stunning return for a club enjoying their first top flight season in over a decade.

The Blades, then, are looking to merely enhance their squad during the January window, rather than make any substantial overhauls.

 

And The Sun reports that two promising centre-backs could be on their way to the Steel City to add depth and quality to an already impressive back line.

Ipswich academy graduate Woolfenden has been a revelation since forcing his way into the Tractor Boys’ first team and Sheffield United are looking to snap up the 21-year-old, who Paul Lambert has described as ‘brilliant’, for £3 million.

IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

A technically gifted, homegrown centre-half, Woolfenden is something of a typical Chris Wilder signing.

Cobbaut would be a little more expensive with a £7 million price-tag on his head but he is a Belgium international, having made his Red Devils bow in November.

Classy and left-footed, it remains to be seen whether a player who has shone alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht can adapt to Wilder’s infamous overlapping centre-back system.

Elias Cobbaut of Belgium during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch