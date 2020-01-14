Report: Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough planning moves for £15m and £7m stars

Aston Villa duo Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester could be heading out of the Premier League with Championship duo Forest and Boro linked.

Aston Villa duo Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester could be on their way back to the Championship this month with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough keen on the seldom-seen pair, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Two players who moved to Villa Park in the summer of 2016 during Roberto Di Matteo’s short-lived spell in charge have struggled for game time since the Midland giants sealed their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Kodjia, who became the club’s £15 million record signing when he joined from Bristol City, is out of contract in the summer and, despite a season-ending injury suffered by Wesley Moraes, the report suggests that he could have already played his final game in claret and blue.

Wales international Chester, meanwhile, hasn’t played a single second of top flight football despite recovering from a long-term absence.

A £7 million addition from rivals West Brom, Chester is still technically Aston Villa’s captain though Jack Grealish has made the armband his own of late.

And while Nottingham Forest are keen to offer Kodjia a fresh start, the Birmingham Mail reports that 30-year-old Chester has admirers at a rejuvenated Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate has worked wonders of late with a youthful side full of academy graduates and Chester, should he arrive, would offer the kind of experience and leadership that would only benefit the likes of Djed Spence, Dael Fry and Hayden Coulson.

Forest, meanwhile, are in desperate need of a striker capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on Lewis Grabban and Kodjia has done it in the Championship before, enjoying 19-goal seasons at both Villa and Bristol City.