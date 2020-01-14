Quick links

Report: Norwich and Watford offered £17m star with 58 caps

Lucas Biglia is reportedly set to leave Serie A giants AC Milan with the Premier League beckoning but will he link up with Daniel Farke or Nigel Pearson?

Lucas Biglia of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Chievo Verona and AC Milan at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on March 9, 2019 in Verona,...

AC Milan veteran Lucas Biglia could soon be playing in the Premier League for the first time with Watford and Norwich City offered the chance to sign an experienced Argentine international during the January transfer window, as reported by the Mail.

Over the last seven years, a player born in Mercedes, Buenos Aires has proved to be a reliable driving force at the heart of a Serie A midfield.

 

Biglia shone during four years with Lazio and was handed his big break with an £18 million move to San Siro in the summer of 2017.

But with his best years behind him now, the ‘Little Prince’ looks set to bid farewell to life in Italy sooner rather than later.

A player once compared to Fernando Redondo for his excellent passing range has been offered to Norwich and Watford after making just six Serie A starts in 2019/20 for a Milan side stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Stefano Pioli manager of Milan talks with Lucas Biglia of Milan during the Serie A match AS Roma v Ac Milan at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on October 27, 2019

It remains to be seen, however, whether two Premier League sides are willing to take a punt on a 58-cap star who, at his best, was one of the most reliable central midfielders on the continent.

He has lost a yard or two of pace but his reading of the game remains undiminished by age.

Norwich have already reinforced their engine room with Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp this month while Watford manager Nigel Pearson has got the best out of Etienne Capoue, Nathanial Chalobah and Abdoulaye Doucoure since taking over at Vicarage Road.

Lucas Biglia of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 27 October 2019.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

