Report: Norwich and Watford offered £17m star with 58 caps

Lucas Biglia is reportedly set to leave Serie A giants AC Milan with the Premier League beckoning but will he link up with Daniel Farke or Nigel Pearson?

AC Milan veteran Lucas Biglia could soon be playing in the Premier League for the first time with Watford and Norwich City offered the chance to sign an experienced Argentine international during the January transfer window, as reported by the Mail.

Over the last seven years, a player born in Mercedes, Buenos Aires has proved to be a reliable driving force at the heart of a Serie A midfield.

Biglia shone during four years with Lazio and was handed his big break with an £18 million move to San Siro in the summer of 2017.

But with his best years behind him now, the ‘Little Prince’ looks set to bid farewell to life in Italy sooner rather than later.

A player once compared to Fernando Redondo for his excellent passing range has been offered to Norwich and Watford after making just six Serie A starts in 2019/20 for a Milan side stuck in the bottom half of the table.

It remains to be seen, however, whether two Premier League sides are willing to take a punt on a 58-cap star who, at his best, was one of the most reliable central midfielders on the continent.

He has lost a yard or two of pace but his reading of the game remains undiminished by age.

Norwich have already reinforced their engine room with Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp this month while Watford manager Nigel Pearson has got the best out of Etienne Capoue, Nathanial Chalobah and Abdoulaye Doucoure since taking over at Vicarage Road.