Report: Loan club unimpressed with Liverpool youngster; manager suggested he was ineffective

Taiwo Awoniyi is not ready for Premier League football at Liverpool yet after failing to score a single Bundesliga goal on loan at Mainz.

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to see his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Mainz cut short, according to Goal, with the Nigerian flopping in German football.

In an ideal world, Awoniyi would have followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp himself by making a name for himself in the Rhineland before working wonders on Merseyside.

Speaking to Sporting Life over the summer, the 22-year-old claimed that he had been assured of a future at Anfield and had been described as an ‘amazing talent’ behind the scenes. And it was Klopp himself who encouraged Awoniyi to choose Mainz over a number of rival suitors.

But in a season full of positives for Liverpool Football Club, the struggles of their highly-rated young striker has been a real disappointment.

Six games, one start and no goals; it’s fair to say Mainz expected a lot more from a striker who apparently has a £10 million price-tag on his head.

And, with last season’s top scorer Jean Philippe Mateta returning from injury before the Christmas break, Goal reports that Awoniyi has already played his final game for Achim Beierlorzer’s side.

"He is a very young player who has athleticism, speed and a good shot, everything you need. But you don't play because you have everything, but because you are effective, I have to make that clear," a clearly baffled Beierlorzer told Kicker last week, explaining why he has been reluctant to give Awoniyi a chance.

The likes of Olympiakos, Montpellier, Real Mallorca and Leganes are allegedly lining up to offer the Nigerian international another chance away from Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping that his next loan spell goes rather better.