Report: Loan club unimpressed with Liverpool youngster; manager suggested he was ineffective

A dejected Jurgen Klopp manager
Taiwo Awoniyi is not ready for Premier League football at Liverpool yet after failing to score a single Bundesliga goal on loan at Mainz.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool with Taiwo Awoniyi on the first day back of pre-season at Melwood Training Ground on July 6, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to see his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Mainz cut short, according to Goal, with the Nigerian flopping in German football.

In an ideal world, Awoniyi would have followed in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp himself by making a name for himself in the Rhineland before working wonders on Merseyside.

Speaking to Sporting Life over the summer, the 22-year-old claimed that he had been assured of a future at Anfield and had been described as an ‘amazing talent’ behind the scenes. And it was Klopp himself who encouraged Awoniyi to choose Mainz over a number of rival suitors.

 

But in a season full of positives for Liverpool Football Club, the struggles of their highly-rated young striker has been a real disappointment.

Six games, one start and no goals; it’s fair to say Mainz expected a lot more from a striker who apparently has a £10 million price-tag on his head.

And, with last season’s top scorer Jean Philippe Mateta returning from injury before the Christmas break, Goal reports that Awoniyi has already played his final game for Achim Beierlorzer’s side.

Photo has been digitally enhanced ) Jeffrey Bruma of VfL Wolfsburg tackles Taiwo Awoniyi of 1.FSV Mainz 05 during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and VfL Wolfsburg at Opel...

"He is a very young player who has athleticism, speed and a good shot, everything you need. But you don't play because you have everything, but because you are effective, I have to make that clear," a clearly baffled Beierlorzer told Kicker last week, explaining why he has been reluctant to give Awoniyi a chance.

The likes of Olympiakos, Montpellier, Real Mallorca and Leganes are allegedly lining up to offer the Nigerian international another chance away from Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping that his next loan spell goes rather better.

Brandon Mechele defender of Club Brugge, Taiwo Awoniyi midfielder of Mouscron during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge and Royal Excel Mouscron on March 17, 2019 in Brugge,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

