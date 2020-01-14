Report: Championship club want to send exciting youngster to Sunderland; he's unconvinced

Bristol City reportedly feel Antoine Semenyo could thrive at Phil Parkinson's Sunderland but he's keen to join League One rivals Doncaster Rovers instead.

Antoine Semenyo has his heart set on a move to Doncaster Rovers although Bristol City would prefer to see the coveted winger link up with Phil Parkinson at Sunderland, Bristol Live reports.

An exciting young forward is expected to leave Ashton Gate on loan this month but where he ends up is far less certain as things stand. It seems that player and club are not on the same page as it stands with both parties leaning in a completely different direction.

At the start of the month, Sunderland boss Parkinson admitted that he was indeed keen to bring Semenyo to the Stadium of Light, believing his ‘pace and power’ would make him a welcome addition to a team who have looked rejuvenated in recent weeks.

The Black Cats are willing to contribute a sizeable portion of his wages, the report adds, and Bristol City believe that Semenyo would benefit from a short spell on Wearside.

The player himself, however, feels that he would get more regular game time at Sunderland’s League One rivals Doncaster Rovers with Darren Moore’s side expected to make an attempt to clinch a deal from under Parkinson’s nose.

You can understand why Semenyo would be concerned about his playing time in the north east.

But, with Parkinson admitting to the Echo that Benji Kimpioka will be allowed to leave on loan this month, a space could soon open up for Semenyo in the Black Cats’ squad.