Report: Championship club want to send exciting youngster to Sunderland; he's unconvinced

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Bristol City reportedly feel Antoine Semenyo could thrive at Phil Parkinson's Sunderland but he's keen to join League One rivals Doncaster Rovers instead.

Antoine Semenyo of Newport County reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Middlesbrough and Newport County AFC at Riverside Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Middlesbrough, United...

Antoine Semenyo has his heart set on a move to Doncaster Rovers although Bristol City would prefer to see the coveted winger link up with Phil Parkinson at Sunderland, Bristol Live reports.

An exciting young forward is expected to leave Ashton Gate on loan this month but where he ends up is far less certain as things stand. It seems that player and club are not on the same page as it stands with both parties leaning in a completely different direction.

 

At the start of the month, Sunderland boss Parkinson admitted that he was indeed keen to bring Semenyo to the Stadium of Light, believing his ‘pace and power’ would make him a welcome addition to a team who have looked rejuvenated in recent weeks.

The Black Cats are willing to contribute a sizeable portion of his wages, the report adds, and Bristol City believe that Semenyo would benefit from a short spell on Wearside.

Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City walks off the after been given a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Derby County at Ashton Gate on April 27, 2019 in...

The player himself, however, feels that he would get more regular game time at Sunderland’s League One rivals Doncaster Rovers with Darren Moore’s side expected to make an attempt to clinch a deal from under Parkinson’s nose.

You can understand why Semenyo would be concerned about his playing time in the north east.

But, with Parkinson admitting to the Echo that Benji Kimpioka will be allowed to leave on loan this month, a space could soon open up for Semenyo in the Black Cats’ squad.

Newport County's English striker Antoine Semenyo has an unsuccessful shot during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newport County and Leicester City at Rodney Parade in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

